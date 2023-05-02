EAUBONNE, France -- At 83, Barbara Humbert dreams of taking part in next year's Paris Olympic Games 'Marathon For All', a race opening the Olympic route to non-elite competitors for the first time -- and she's got the pedigree to beat some runners half her age.

Not your typical great-grandmother, the German-born Frenchwoman runs 30 miles a week, has competed in dozens of marathons, and has the medals to show for it.