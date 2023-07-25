FOOD-MARTINI

Robert Oppenheimer’s martini makes a cameo in the new movie.

 Scott Suchman/the washington post file

There are suitcases worth of Big Stuff to unpack in “Oppenheimer,” the Christopher Nolan blockbuster that debuted last week. But small moments in the movie deserve attention, too — like the Easter egg that is the titular scientist’s famous martini.

That’s “famous” if you consider the drinking preferences of influential physicists interesting, and many of Robert Oppenheimer’s peers and fans certainly did.