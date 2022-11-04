Oprah Winfrey has thrown her support behind Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman instead of her former daytime TV colleague Mehmet Oz — a mainstream personality whom she helped make famous — in Pennsylvania’s super-tight Senate race.

“At the beginning of the midterm campaigns, I said it was up to citizens to vote for who would represent them. If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons,” Winfrey said Thursday during “A Virtual Voting Conversation,” an online forum she hosted with community leaders ahead of next week’s midterm elections.