"Joker," the controversial drama about the mentally ill Batman villain that sparked backlash with its realistic depictions of extreme violence, triumphed at the 92nd annual Academy Awards nominations on Monday morning, earning 11 nods, the most of any film.
Three films were close behind with 10 nominations: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino's fictional ode to 1960s Hollywood; "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's mob drama starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci that clocks in at three and a half hours; and "1917," the World War I epic that centers on two British soldiers on a dangerous trip to deliver a critical message that could save 1,600 troops.
All four of those movies also earned best picture nominations. Rounding out the prestigious category is "Little Women," Greta Gerwig's version of Louisa May Alcott's tale of four sisters growing up in Massachusetts during the Civil War; "Marriage Story," which centers on an excruciating divorce and custody battle; "Parasite," the South Korean psychological thriller-slash-dark comedy; "Jojo Rabbit," about a young German boy who counts Hitler as an imaginary friend; and "Ford v Ferrari," based on the true story of Ford's goal to make a faster car than the Ferrari.
For the second year in a row, there were no women nominated in the best director category: Nominees included Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips, with the notable snub of Gerwig.
Once again, the Oscars ceremony will be host-free - after the debacle over Kevin Hart's tweets in 2019, the show's producers aren't taking any chances. "There was a lot of conversation about which way to go and there may be a day when we decide to have a host again, but the focus has been on the most entertaining show and not on the host," ABC entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters last week.
The nominations were announced Monday morning, hosted by actress Issa Rae and John Cho. The Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 - with no host - on ABC.
- - -
Oscar nominations by movie:
"Joker" - 11
"Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" - 10
"The Irishman" - 10
"1917" - 10
"Parasite" - 6
"Marriage Story" 6
"Little Women" - 6
"Bombshell" - 3
- - -
The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards:
Best picture
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
"The Irishman"
"Parasite"
"1917"
"Marriage Story"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Ford v Ferrari"
- - -
Best actress in a leading role
Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
- - -
Best actor in a leading role
Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"
- - -
Best director
Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
Sam Mendes, "1917"
Todd Phillips, "Joker"
- - -
Best actor in a supporting role
Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
- - -
Best actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
- - -
Best international feature film
South Korea, "Parasite"
Spain, "Pain and Glory"
France, "Les Misérables"
North Macedonia, "Honeyland"
Poland, "Corpus Christi"
- - -
Best adapted screenplay
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Little Women"
"The Two Popes"
"Joker"
- - -
Best original screenplay
"Marriage Story"
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
"Knives Out"
"1917"
- - -
Best animated feature film
"Toy Story 4"
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
"Missing Link"
"I Lost My Body"
"Klaus"
- - -
Best documentary feature
"American Factory"
"The Edge of Democracy"
"Honeyland"
"For Sama"
"The Cave"
- - -
Best documentary short subject
"In the Absence"
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
"Life Overtakes Me"
"St. Louis Superman"
"Walk Run Cha-Cha"
- - -
Best animated short film
"Dcera (Daughter)"
"Hair Love"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Sister"
- - -
Best live action short film
"Brotherhood"
"Nefta Football Club"
"The Neighbors' Window"
"Saria"
"A Sister"
- - -
Best film editing
"The Irishman"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Parasite"
"Joker"
"Jojo Rabbit"
- - -
Best cinematography
"1917," Roger Deakins
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Robert Richardson
"The Irishman," Rodrigo Prieto
"Joker," Lawrence Sher
"The Lighthouse," Jarin Blaschke
- - -
Best original song
"I'm Standing With You," from "Breakthrough"
"Into the Unknown," from "Frozen II"
"Stand Up," from "Harriet"
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from "Toy Story 4"
- - -
Best visual effects
"Avengers: Endgame"
"The Lion King"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"The Irishman"
"1917"
- - -
Best production design
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
"The Irishman"
"1917"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Parasite"
- - -
Best makeup and hairstyling
"Bombshell"
"Joker"
"Judy"
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
"1917"
- - -
Best costume design
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
"Little Women"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
- - -
Best sound mixing
"1917"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
"Ad Astra"
"Joker"
- - -
Best sound editing
"1917"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
"Joker"
- - -
Best original score
"1917," Thomas Newman
"Joker," Hildur Guðnadóttir
"Little Women," Alexandre Desplat
"Marriage Story," Randy Newman
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," John Williams
