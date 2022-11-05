 Skip to main content
Over 40 UFO sightings reported in Idaho this year? Here’s where and what people are seeing

Sketch of one of the UFOs near Mount Rainier

Kenneth Arnold, the Idaho pilot who reported seeing seeing nine UFOs near Mount Rainier in 1947, later sketched the crescent-shaped object he saw. The others were roughly circular, he said.

Idaho residents have reported 43 individual sightings of unidentified flying objects across the state this year, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

While many people associate UFOs — Unidentified Flying Objects — with alien visitors from other planets, the term refers to any aerial phenomenon that cannot be explained. In recent years, the United States government has also begun referring to them as UAPs — Unidentified Flying Phenomenon.

