Overtime Sports Inc., the digital sports media company, has raised $100 million in funding to expand its leagues for elite high school athletes.

Liberty Media Corp., which owns F1 and the Atlanta Braves, led the Series D investment round along with Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global. Other investors include Winslow Capital Management and Bezos Expeditions, the personal investment company of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Canadian rapper Drake and NBA star Kevin Durant were among the investors in previous rounds.