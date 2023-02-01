ENTER-MUS-OSBOURNE-TOUR-RETIRED-GET

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022, on the Birmingham, England.  

 Alex Pantling/Getty Images/TNS

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring because he says he is "not physically capable" of dealing with the travel.

The 74-year-old "No More Tears" and "Crazy Train" singer made the announcement Tuesday, canceling his upcoming tour stops while marking four years since a major accident that damaged his spine and resulted in a life-altering operation last year that removed and realigned pins in his neck and back.