TOILETPAPER-CHEMICALS

Polyflourinated chemicals, called PFAS, are in toilet paper, a report published in Environmental Science & Technology Letter said.

 BLOOMBERG PHOTO

So-called forever chemicals seem to be turning up everywhere. We wear them, clean our houses with them and, according to a new study, perhaps even wipe ourselves with them.

The report, published this week in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, has found evidence of per- or polyfluorinated chemicals — also known as PFAS — in toilet paper. An academic team led by researchers at the University of Florida concluded that the bathroom staple might be a source of PFAS entering wastewater treatment systems.