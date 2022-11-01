PANAMA-POLLUTION/

A conveyor belt picks up garbage as a self-sustainable water wheel, called Wanda Diaz and installed by NGO Marea Verde, traps trash while it floats down the Juan Diaz river, one of the country's main waterways before it spills into the Pacific Ocean, Panama City, Panama October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

 ERICK MARCISCANO

PANAMA CITY -- Latin America's first renewable-powered, trash-trapping wheel whisks away garbage floating down one of Panama's most important but heavily polluted rivers before it spills into the Pacific Ocean, thanks to an initiative by a local environmental group.

The wheel, fueled by hydraulic and solar energy, collects the vast amounts of waste produced in the capital Panama City with its metro population of around two million people. Tonnes of trash often flow into the sea each year.