Michael Jackson performs at Wembley Stadium in London on July 30, 1992. (Thierry Salliou/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

According to Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, the best way to celebrate the late singer's birthday is to do nothing special at all.

"Back when he was alive he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday — wishing him happy birthday, celebrating it — nothing like that," the 25-year-old singer said in an Instagram video Wednesday. "He actually didn't want us [children] to even know when it was, because he didn't want us to throw a party or anything like that."