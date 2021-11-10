A member of the Paris Saint-Germain women’s soccer team was arrested Wednesday, accused of being involved in an attack on one of her teammates last week.
Aminata Diallo was linked to an attack on fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui that occurred after a team outing to a restaurant near Bois de Boulogne in Paris on Thursday. They and other players were returning home at roughly 10 p.m., according to L’Equipe, with Diallo at the wheel, when two masked men approached their car. One pried open the door and pulled out Hamraoui, hitting her legs with an iron bar before leaving the scene. Diallo was detained by the attackers during the assault but not hurt, Agence France-Presse reported.
Hamraoui was taken to a hospital and treated for cuts and bruises to her hands and legs, and her injuries sidelined her from PSG’s victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Diallo started in that game and helped the team to its third consecutive Champions League win.
“Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club’s players last Thursday evening.” the club said in a statement.
It added that the club “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed” and “has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.” It also said that the club is working with Versailles Police “to clarify the facts.”
The club, which typically arranges extra security for its well-known men’s players, said it has increased security for the women’s team since the attack. The homes of several PSG players have been burglarized during away matches, sometimes with their family members inside.
Diallo, 26, joined PSG in 2016 and was loaned to the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2020 season. The 31-year-old Hamraoui rejoined the club, with which she also played from 2012 to 2016, last summer after playing for Lyon and Barcelona. Her Barcelona team won the Champions League last year.
The incident between Diallo and Hamraoui brought back memories of the 1994 assault on Nancy Kerrigan, who was struck repeatedly in the legs by a man who attacked her at the U.S. figure skating championships in a plot orchestrated by Jeff Gillooly, the ex-husband of rival skater Tonya Harding. Harding has denied being involved in the attack but pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution.