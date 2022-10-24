CLIMATE-UN/PARIS-PARKOUR

An activist from the “On the Spot” parkour team climbs up a building on a night when they turn off the lights on dozens of storefronts to raise awareness on saving energy and reducing light pollution in Paris, France.

 reuters/BENOIT TESSIER

PARIS — Hadj Benhalima sized up the building in front of him then took a run at the wall, pushed off its surface with one foot, twisted around in mid-air and reached out to flick a switch a few meters off the ground.

A clunk and brief second later, the glaring outdoor sign of the currency exchange store went dark, one of many shop-front illuminations the wiry 21-year-old and his fellow Parkour athletes switched off one night last week in a bid to combat energy waste.