Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and causing injury stemming from a May car crash in Northern California.

Judge Joseph Solga’s sentence called for Paul Pelosi to serve five days of jail time, but he received four days of jail credit — two for time already served and two for conduct, according to court records. He was sentenced to three years of probation and must complete eight hours of a court-ordered work program.