Pennsylvanians and booze at the holidays go together like Santa Claus and his red suit, according to a couple of recent surveys.
The Keystone State is one of the drunkest places in the U.S. during the holiday season, with the average Pennsylvanian quaffing four alcoholic beverages a day, according to a November survey by Sunrise House, a New Jersey-based addiction center. A different survey by Addiction-Treatment shows Pennsylvanians on average drink five consecutive days over the holidays.
Both surveys included responses from 3,000 people over the age of 21.
That holiday revelry, however, doesn't necessarily extend to bars and restaurants — which have been struggling for most of 2020 under pandemic-related restrictions.
And that isn't likely to change this holiday season, said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.
"It may help the state stores and the beer distributors, since they haven't been asked to limit their business, and that the number of house parties and private gatherings have been increasing as we move into the holiday season," he said. "But as far as taverns and licensed restaurants go, because of limitations placed on establishments, patrons are finding other places to enjoy a beer or mixed drink."
In Pennsylvania last year, like most years, the days before Thanksgiving and Christmas had some of the highest sales at state stores, according the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the state brought in more than $23 million the day before Thanksgiving 2019, followed by nearly $22 million in sales the two days before Christmas.
Both were eclipsed by the nearly $30 million in sales when Pennsylvanians flocked to state stores to stock up before stay-at-home orders went into effect March 17. Millions more likely was spent across state lines as Pennsylvania residents rushed to Ohio, West Virginia and other neighboring states when Pennsylvania liquor and wine stores were closed for more than a month.
Tipsy states
While Pennsylvania did not claim the top spot for the number of drinks per day in the national survey, the state closely followed residents of North Dakota, who drink an average of eight alcoholic beverages per day. Other top states include New Jersey (six drinks per day) and Montana, Nebraska and Wisconsin (five drinks per day).
States that rank the lowest, with residents downing just two drinks per day, include Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana and South Dakota.
Residents in Washington and Idaho said they drink six straight days over the holidays, which is the most in the nation. Hawaii, Louisiana, New Hampshire and West Virginia residents said they tipple just two days in a row over the holidays, which is the lowest in the nation.
Across the country, Americans said they drink 27% more during the holidays than the rest of the year.
Alcoholic beverages are slipped into breakfast, with 17% of people saying they will have a boozy morning meal, while another 27% of people said they will put alcohol in their coffee. About one in five employees said they will drink on days they are off work, taking advantage of the holiday break.
On top of that, a quarter consider themselves heavy drinkers over the holidays, with one in four people switching to liquor rather than beer and wine.
To stay safe during the holidays, have a contingency plan, said Breane Minardi, director of clinical and case management services for the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission in Monessen.
That should include things such as eating before drinking, drinking water in between alcoholic beverages and ensuring a safe ride home to avoid drinking and driving. People struggling with alcoholism should be open with their families, setting boundaries and avoiding triggers.
"I just think whenever it is a tumultuous time for people and they're struggling because of the holidays, really planning healthy activities, making a plan for yourself, having your supports are imperative for overall wellness," Minardi said.
