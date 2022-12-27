NEW-YEAR/PERU-FIGHTING FESTIVAL

FILE PHOTO: Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy", a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil/File Photo

 Enrique Castro-Mendivil

CHUMBIVILCAS, Peru -- Most Christmas ceremonies would be ruined if attendees threw a punch. But in Peru's mountainous south, participants of one Dec. 25 festival have exactly that in mind.

On Christmas Day, hundreds of residents of Chumbivilcas province in Peru's Cusco region gather to take part in an ancient fighting ritual aimed at settling scores and resolving conflict before the year's end.