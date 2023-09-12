Peru doctors save toddler who swallowed eight medical needles Reuters Sep 12, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save LIMA -- Doctors in northeastern Peru saved the life of a 2-year-old boy who had swallowed eight injection needles while playing."It was once we were in the operating room and we opened up his abdomen that we found those metal pieces, (and realized) they were really needles," Dr. Efrain Salazar said.Local media reported that the needles were used to vaccinate farm animals where the boy's mother works.The boy, whose name was not revealed, lives in agricultural area of Taratopo, some 386 miles from capital Lima."Maybe he swallowed them when he was there playing," the boy's mother said.The boy's life was not at risk following surgery, local media added. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered +2 Sami activist sets up camp outside Norway parliament to protest wind turbines A 'Starfield' post-mortem with Todd Howard and Phil Spencer {{title}} Most Popular Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ singer dies at 80 of Parkinson’s, dementia 'Please write me,' she scribbled on a random egg in 1951. Someone just did. 'That '70s Show' actor sentenced to 30 years to life for raping former Scientologists Read the warning label for the One Chip Challenge, Paqui’s extra spicy tortilla chip Marilyn Lovell, stoic wife of Apollo 13 commander, dies at 93 While sorting donations, a Goodwill manager found a human skull, police say U.S. Open fan ejected after 'the most famous Hitler phrase' is uttered College student randomly assigned dorm room her mom lived in 33 years ago Roman-era swords, likely Jewish rebel booty, unearthed in Israel 'Fat Bear Week' camera helps rescue hiker on remote Alaska mountain Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email