SANDLER

Among Adam Sandler’s fellow comedians at Sunday's ceremony: Chris Rock, Dana Carvey and Pete Davidson. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Pete Davidson, the former “SNL” breakout also known for his growing list of famous exes, hasn’t come to terms with all of the hoopla surrounding his romantic life.

The 29-year-old Staten Island native, who’s been linked to Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, opened up in a new interview about the increased interest in who he’s dating.