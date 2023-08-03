CHINA is the favorite to win the “Green Hydrogen Sweepstakes.” They currently produce one third of the planet’s green hydrogen. In the USA, 95% of the hydrogen produced is blue, made from fossil fuels. This still creates CO2. Green hydrogen, by definition, must be sourced from renewable energy: solar panels, hydro-electric or wind turbines.

With the entire world awakening to the many advantages green hydrogen offers, many countries are investing heavily to become established producers. As Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of the Rocky Mountain Institute (the premier clean energy ‘think tank’ consulted by world leaders for decades), recently said at the Green Hydrogen Catapult (GHC) meeting in Glasgow, UK in November of 2021: “Green hydrogen is a critical part of a sustainable energy future and one of the largest business opportunities of our time. It is the key to decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors of the world economy.” The GHC is a coalition of green hydrogen leaders working with the United Nations High Level Champions for Climate Action.

Peter Somssich formerly served in the New Hampshire House on the Science Technology & Energy Committee. He lives in Portsmouth. Dover’s Kent Howard is a community energy activist, author and journalist.