Willoughby, Ohio — It’s fun, free, not too crazy of a workout and competitive for players of all ages, and skill levels.
This is how Terry Schaller, a Lake County resident, describes the sport of pickleball, a sport that is becoming a phenomenon not just locally, but nationally and internationally as well.
Schaller, who has been playing pickleball for four years, had a helping hand in bringing pickleball courts to fruition in Willoughby Hills alongside other local volunteers. The city’s courts are now open and located at Campbell Park, 35405 Chardon Road, behind City Hall.
“Pickleball is a hit because of the lifelong friendships you make with the people you meet,” Schaller said.
The sport was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in the state of Washington by three fathers — Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities. Pickleball, a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to USA Pickleball.
On a local perspective, pickleball got started in Mentor about 11 years ago by Brian Murphy and his brother.
“He went to Texas and came back, and said, ‘I saw a sport you’ll love,’ “ said Murphy, a Lake County pickleball ambassador who worked for Mentor for 36 years in the Parks and Recreation Department. “Next thing you know, he ordered some paddles and we started playing. It was just four of us in the beginning and I got my boss at the time into pickleball.”
other three courts followed.
“We have 15 now,” said Murphy, who has been teaching pickleball for nine years. “It’s blowing up. We have probably 125 to 150 players a day.”
At the 15 courts, located between the Mentor Ice Arena and the pool, players are there from 8 to 11 a.m. every day or at night from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Murphy said. In between, when it’s the heat of the day, not so much, he said.
“I call them my working players and non-working players,” Murphy said. “The non-working players usually play in the morning and people who work usually come up after 5 p.m., but both three-hour sessions are filled.”
Murphy now receives calls from cities all over the country, asking him how much it would cost to turn a tennis court into one for pickleball.
“All these places have tennis courts that are just sitting there empty,” Murphy said. “They want to know how to start pickleball and stuff. Willoughby has put some in, Perry, Concord just put some in, Willoughby Hills just finished, so they’re going up everywhere now.”
When Mentor put in 12 pickleball courts, it was one of the biggest facilities in the country, Murphy said. Now, there are facilities nationwide that are being built with 24 courts, courts outside and indoor courts.
“You can play singles, but 95% play doubles,” he said. “Most people ask me, ‘How come these people are all so friendly?’ It’s usually the same age group. It’s a lot of retirees and they have time, and same interests, so they get done and they become friends. Next thing you know, they’re going on vacations together and everything else from pickleball.”