If you build it, pickleballers will come. But they're not always welcome.
Earlier this year, New York City's Department of Parks and Recreation tried to accommodate the influx of people playing America's fastest-growing sport -- part tennis, part ping-pong and all the rage. To do so, officials in the spring painted two pickleball courts at Cpl. John A. Seravalli Playground, a one-acre park in the heart of Manhattan's West Village.
Less than a year later, parks officials have now banned pickleball from Seravalli after repeated clashes between players and other parkgoers, especially parents with young children who'd come to Seravalli for years to ride bikes, inline skate and toss a baseball.
The battle at Seravalli is but one example of pickleballers stepping on toes as more people decide to play and seek an ever-increasing number of courts on which to do so.
Some 10,000 facilities registered with USA Pickleball, the nonprofit governing body of the sport, with an average of three new ones opening every day.
"A year ago, it was like the wild west," one industry insider told The Washington Post earlier this year. "Now it's like World War III."
Once confined to retirement communities, pickleball has exploded and shows no signs of slowing down.
The number of people playing the sport reached nearly 5 million last year, almost double what it was five years ago, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association data cited by NPR.
There are three professional leagues vying for players, customers and advertisers as they jockey for supremacy. And communities are scrambling to find space to build courts for millions of new pickleballers who add to their ranks every day.
That includes New York City's parks department, which offers its 8.8 million residents about 68 pickleball courts.
"We saw around the country, just an . . . explosion of interest in the sport coming out of the pandemic," New York City Parks and Recreation CEO Mark Focht told The Washington Post, adding that "it went from almost nowhere to 90 miles an hour in a matter of months."