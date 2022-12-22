If you build it, pickleballers will come. But they're not always welcome.

Earlier this year, New York City's Department of Parks and Recreation tried to accommodate the influx of people playing America's fastest-growing sport - part tennis, part ping-pong and all the rage. To do so, officials in the spring painted two pickleball courts at Cpl. John A. Seravalli Playground, a one-acre park in the heart of Manhattan's West Village.