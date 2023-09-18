For 20 years, a weathered wood and iron artifact was on display at a tiny museum in Park Ridge, N.J. A small sign stated it was “purported” to be part of the mast from the USS Maine, the U.S. Navy ship that exploded in Havana harbor in 1898 and ignited the Spanish-American War.
The story went that the worn three-foot-long spar with saw marks at one end had been discovered at a local garage sale, and then donated to the Pascack Historical Society. No one remembered the name of the person who had gifted it. Most at the museum doubted it was even authentic.
“The history was a little vague,” recalled Kristin Beuscher, the society’s president. “Somebody walked in and told us they had bought this artifact. The person selling it said it had been given to him by a friend who had been a diver on the wreck of the USS Maine. The donor believed it should be in a museum, so he brought it to us. There was no provenance to back it up. It was just a story.”
Two years ago, Christopher Kersting stared at the display case and wondered if the tale was true. The retired history teacher, who was planning to become a docent at the museum, decided to look into it. With Beuscher’s approval, Kersting began a quest to see what he could learn.
“It was a labor of love,” he said. “My grandfather was an 18-year-old in the Army in the Spanish-American War, so the artifact caught my attention when I saw it. Its provenance was questionable at best. Something told me, ‘Let’s find out.’”
Kersting first contacted Peter McSherry, who edits a website on the history of the Spanish-American War. McSherry suggested contacting the U.S. Navy, which in turn said it would pass Kersting’s photos and information along to Arlington National Cemetery — the military graveyard in Arlington, Va., that is home to the USS Maine Memorial.
The aft, or rear, mast of the USS Maine had been removed from the sunken ship during salvage operations and arrived in 1912 in Arlington, where it was installed on a granite base for the memorial to the 261 sailors and Marines who died as a result of the blast. Most are buried at the monument, located on Sigsbee Drive, named for Capt. Charles Dwight Sigsbee, who commanded the ship and survived the disaster.
How the heavy cruiser was destroyed remains a mystery. The USS Maine arrived in Havana Harbor in January 1898 to protect American interests during the Cuban war for independence from Spain. What happened the night of Feb. 15 is still debated. Historians and researchers differ on whether it was a Spanish mine or a fire in the vessel’s coal bunker that caused the massive explosion.
Regardless, the incident — fueled by sensational journalism accusing Spain of a premeditated attack — sparked calls for retaliation and led to a declaration of war by the U.S. Congress. Shouts of “Remember the Maine!” drove enlistments and led to the deployment of U.S. military forces, who quickly defeated the Spanish and took possession of Cuba, the Philippines and other territories.