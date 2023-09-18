For 20 years, a weathered wood and iron artifact was on display at a tiny museum in Park Ridge, N.J. A small sign stated it was “purported” to be part of the mast from the USS Maine, the U.S. Navy ship that exploded in Havana harbor in 1898 and ignited the Spanish-American War.

The story went that the worn three-foot-long spar with saw marks at one end had been discovered at a local garage sale, and then donated to the Pascack Historical Society. No one remembered the name of the person who had gifted it. Most at the museum doubted it was even authentic.