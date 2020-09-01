A commercial airline pilot reported seeing a man in a jetpack while landing his American Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night.
The pilot was flying at an altitude of 3,000 feet when he said he spotted the jetpack 300 yards to his left.
ABC News posted audio from air traffic control of the pilot, reportedly 10 miles from landing, had his semi-close encounter.
“Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” the American Airlines pilot told the tower.
An air traffic control operator replied “American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?”
The pilot responded the jetpack was to the left of the plane, traveling at the same altitude.
According to a local Fox News affiliate a SkyWest Airlines flight crew also reported seeing a man in a jetpack flying about the area.
Phys.org reports that “jetpacks” being developed by Martin Aircraft Co. more closely resemble min-helicopters and reach a maximum altitude of 3,000 feet. They reportedly reach a top speed of 46 mph and can stay in the sky for 45 minutes. Flying one requires a pilot’s license and the units cost around $200,000, but not are not available on the consumer market.
It’s unknown what kind of jetpack was allegedly spotted near LAX or who was flying in it.