As a co-founder of Pink Floyd, drummer Nick Mason knows — and has forgotten — more about the pioneering English rock band than even its most devoted fans.
But there is one brief yet memorable 1970 chapter in Pink Floyd lore that Mason did not recall, even after it was brought to his attention during this recent San Diego Union-Tribune interview.
The chapter also involved my mother, Lolla, and the very bright, pink-frosted cake she made, topped by the sugary words: WELCOME, PINK FLOYD!
I reluctantly presented said cake to the band’s four members — Mason, guitarist/singer David Gilmour, keyboardist Rick Wright and bassist/singer Roger Waters — at a private reception in a record store in Frankfurt, Germany.
The reception was held a few hours before Pink Floyd’s 1970 concert in Frankfurt, where I grew up, at a venue called Statdhalle Offenbach. Little did I know the cake would be incorporated that night into the band’s concert, during which they each ate a piece of it — while seated on stage at a small table, with plates, forks and tea in cups — midway through the first of their two sets.
“That is very unusual,” Mason said, 52 years later.
“Apart from anything else, we didn’t bring tables on stage very often, only three or four times, ever.”
Mason is currently on the road with his new band, Saucerful of Secrets, which specializes in music made by Pink Floyd prior to its 1973 album, “The Dark Side of the Moon.”
He chuckled as his interviewer, who was 14 when that Frankfurt concert took place, recounted how Pink Floyd passed the rest of the cake into the audience. In the process, they lost my mom’s oversized Tupperware container.
He chuckled again when I told him how — after phoning my mother during intermission — I reluctantly went (at her insistence) to the band’s dressing room to ask that, when Pink Floyd returned to the stage for the second half of the concert, they make a request to the audience to return the Tupperware.
The fact that Waters was berating the band’s other members in the dressing room during intermission, for what he deemed their substandard performance, made my backstage intrusion all the more awkward. But I was a teenager with a mission: Damn, the torpedoes! Get my mother’s Tupperware cake container (and its cover) back, pronto!
“I’ve forgotten about this story completely. It’s a great one!” Mason said, before pausing a moment for thought.
“That was completely unique,” he added, “us giving the cake to the audience.”
Alas, my mother was not pleased with the outcome.
In spite of Pink Floyd’s request to the largely German audience, her Tupperware was not returned, And oversized Tupperware containers like that — which my mom had bought in Hawaii, before we moved to Frankfurt — were all but impossible to come by in Germany at the time.
“I’m very sorry,” Mason said, sounding genuinely contrite.
“Is your mother still around?” he asked.
“I want to apologize to her for not being able to return her Tupperware.”
My mother passed away some years ago. I accepted Mason’s apology on her behalf.