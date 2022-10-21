ENTER-MUS-MASON-TUPPERWARE-GET

British musicians, from left, Richard Wright, Roger Waters and Nick Mason of Pink Floyd at Heathrow Airport before leaving for a U.S. tour, in London, July 1968.

 George Stroud/Daily Express/ Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS

As a co-founder of Pink Floyd, drummer Nick Mason knows — and has forgotten — more about the pioneering English rock band than even its most devoted fans.

But there is one brief yet memorable 1970 chapter in Pink Floyd lore that Mason did not recall, even after it was brought to his attention during this recent San Diego Union-Tribune interview.