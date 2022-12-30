FILE PHOTO: Barbara Walters arrives for the premiere of the film "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" in New York

FILE PHOTO: Television personality Barbara Walters arrives for the premiere of the film "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" in New York September 20, 2010.

 Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Barbara Walters, one of the most visible women on U.S. television as the first female anchor on an American network evening news broadcast and one of TV's most prominent interviewers, died on Friday at age 93, her longtime ABC News home said.

Walters, who created the popular ABC women's talk show "The View" in 1997, died at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC's corporate parent, The Walt Disney Co. , said in a statement. The circumstances of her death were not given.