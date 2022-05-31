“PISTOL” ARRIVES on Hulu. This six-part look at the early days of the Sex Pistols, the angry and anarchic punk pioneers who greeted the Queen’s 1977 Silver Jubilee with a sneer, is directed by Danny Boyle. All six episodes drop today.
It’s almost impossible, and slightly ridiculous, to try to re-create the mid-’70s urban squalor and doomed “no future” atmosphere that produced the Sex Pistols and their moment. Any production trying to simulate such decay is going to seem slightly stagey and worshipful. If you want to see a punk “re-enactment,” there is no shortage of Billy Idol videos to consult.
It’s interesting to note that “Pistol” was written by Craig Pearce, a frequent collaborator with Baz Luhrmann, the creator of “The Get Down,” a similarly reverent 2016 Netflix series set in the ruins of the Bronx during hip hop’s infancy. Despite its pedigree and all the money Netflix (once) had to offer, “The Get Down” did not get beyond its first season.
In all honesty, any look at the Sex Pistols origin story is saddled with the fact that they weren’t terribly pleasant, interesting or very good as musicians. They struck a memorable pose at an interesting juncture and have been fussed about and interpreted ever since. The moment evoked here already seemed like ancient history when the movie “Sid & Nancy” arrived in 1986.
In the early going, one of the gang is discovered (shoplifting) by designer Vivienne Westwood (Talulah Riley) and scenester Malcolm McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) at Westwood’s SEX boutique. Instead of kicking him out or having him arrested, they instantly set about dressing and defining his pose and his message. In short, they tell this “voice of a generation” what to think and how to act.
It’s a weird inversion of the amusing throwaway scene from “A Hard Day’s Night” when George Harrison horrifies a marketing maven by laughing at the clothes, TV stars, trends and “pimply hyperbole” he is selling.
“Pistols” isn’t “dead grotty,” to use George’s line. But it’s depressingly reverent and surprisingly dull.
• “Tom Swift” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14) debuts on the CW, the latest interpretation of a series of novels for juveniles that has been sporadically popular since 1910. It arrives on the heels of the network canceling seven series amid “a time of transition,” according to CW executives.
The network, home to long-running series based on comic-book and fantasy franchises, has been a dependable programming source for streaming services. It might be sold in short order. Stay tuned.
• The “30 for 30” (8 p.m., ESPN) documentary series presents “The Greatest Mixtape Ever,” profiling the New York DJ Set Free, who documented street basketball games with his VHS camcorder in the 1980s and set the action to the emerging sounds of rap and hip hop.
Other highlights
• Maggie infiltrates a bar where militia types gather on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) enters its 17th season.
• The two-part profile of “Theodore Roosevelt” (8 p.m., History, TV-14) concludes.
• A diplomatic mission has a security breach on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “Catfish: The TV Show” (9 p.m., MTV, TV-14) returns to the airwaves.
• Contestants from various fields compete on the new series “Dancing With Myself” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Daughters come to fear their mother on “Who Do You Believe?” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) examines how the George Floyd killing changed the Minneapolis police force.
• Blair Underwood narrates “Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers” (10:30 p.m., History, TV-PG), the story of six all-Black regiments of the U.S. Army authorized by Congress in 1866, in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Cult choice
Set against the background of a violent 1965 coup in Indonesia, the 1982 period romance “The Year of Living Dangerously” (8 p.m., TCM) showcased Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver and made a star of Linda Hunt, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing a man. Directed by Peter Weir.
Series notes
Crumbs and clues loom large on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Golf-themed distractions on “Holey Moley” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... An incomplete narrative on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A domestic terrorist develops a taste for napalm on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Shawn Mendes and Jesse Tyler Ferguson on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Sam Rockwell, Beto O’Rourke and Mo Amer visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).