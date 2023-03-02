230303-news-pizzaacrobatpix

Tony Gemignani tossing pizza for a crowd of children in Boca Raton, Florida, in 2008.

 Courtesy of Tony Gemignani

Tony Gemignani started spinning pizza dough when he was 17. Crowds at his brother’s pizzeria in Castro Valley, California, would watch in awe as he tossed dough 15-feet in the air, before seamlessly sliding it through his legs, across his shoulders and around his back like a basketball. He never dropped it.

“I loved it, and customers loved it,” said Gemignani.