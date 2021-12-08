A plumber who discovered cash and checks hidden in a toilet wall while doing maintenance work at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston — possibly helping solve a $600,000 burglary at the congregation seven years ago — received a $20,000 reward Tuesday for his find.
The plumber, identified by local media as Justin Cauley, was given a $20,000 gift by Crime Stoppers of Houston for finding about 500 envelopes of cash and checks last month, the nonprofit’s CEO, Rania Mankarious, told The Washington Post.
The reward came less than a week after Cauley called in to a Houston radio morning show to reveal how he found the envelopes while working on a bathroom wall at Lakewood Church, led by Osteen and wife Victoria.
“My heart stopped, needless to say,” Cauley told KPRC in his first on-camera interview. “I had no clue that would come about.”
The gift to Cauley was most of the $25,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers in 2014 after Lakewood reported the loss of more than $600,000 in a burglary. The $20,000 was initially put forth by Lakewood to help Crime Stoppers assist in the search and was later given as a donation to the nonprofit when the statute of limitations on the reward had expired, Mankarious said.
Even though the statute of limitations had run out, Mankarious told The Post, the nonprofit was compelled to give the gift to Cauley, whose story drew national attention
“When we heard that Justin the plumber made the discovery and immediately reported to the supervisor and law enforcement, it dawned on me that the unique gift from Lakewood Church should go to him,” Mankarious said. “We were excited to do this for him.”
The church has not said how much money was recovered from the toilet wall.
Lakewood — a 606,000-square-foot megachurch that attracts tens of thousands of worshipers to Osteen’s weekly services — was rocked in March 2014 when the pastor announced that hundreds of thousands of dollars had been stolen from the church’s safe. The burglary was discovered on a Monday morning. A police spokesman said at the time that $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks were reported stolen after a Lakewood employee noticed the funds missing, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Cauley, who identified himself only by his first name at the time, said he was on a job at the megachurch Nov. 10 when he made the find.
“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” he said. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall. I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’”
The plumber told radio talk show co-host George Lindsey that after making the discovery, he notified a maintenance person at the church and “turned it all in.”
“He has to be one of the most honest people in the world,” Lindsey recently told The Post. “We’re talking about a bathroom with no security cameras. He could have pocketed some money. But this guy reported it immediately.”
The news had some in Houston and on social media calling for Cauley to receive some sort of reward from Lakewood. Over the weekend, the plumber said he was “a little upset” because Osteen allegedly did not reach out or reference Cauley during his services at Lakewood.
“I wanted to hear [Osteen] say, ‘You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done,’” Cauley told KPRC. “I feel like, at this point, I should have heard something.”