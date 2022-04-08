A YouTuber filmed California police blasting Disney music while they investigated a car theft.
Officers played Disney hits like “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” during the investigation on April 4 in Santa Clara, the video shows.
The loud music woke up Santa Clara City Councilman Jonathan Ryan Hernandez, among other neighbors, the video shows.
An officer is seen in the video telling Hernandez they were playing the music because the person recording them wasn’t allowing them to conduct their investigation.
When Hernandez asks officers again about the music, the officer says “because he will get copyright infringement,” the video shows.
The person filming officers is a YouTuber who films Santa Clara police and posts the videos on their channel called Santa Ana Audits.
The Santa Ana Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.
“My expectation is that all police department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve,” Chief of Police David Valentin said in a statement to KABC-TV.
Disney music is copyrighted and requires authorization before using their content online. YouTube will remove videos with copyrighted material.
Hernandez told the officer he is a city council member.
The officer apologizes to the council member but Hernandez tells him to apologize to the person filming, and he does.
“Now get back into your car and do your job properly. I am embarrassed that this is how you are treating my neighbors. There’s children here. Have some respect for my community,” Hernandez says.
The two shake hands and the officers drive away, the video shows.
McClatchy News also reached out to Hernandez for a comment, but he did not immediately respond.