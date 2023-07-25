ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando police officers and the agency’s SWAT unit on Friday raided the home of former Orlando Sentinel managing editor Jane Healy, who serves as co-chair of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ citizens panel to review tourist-tax funding requests.

Healy, who said she was briefly handcuffed but not arrested during the search, apparently was not the target of the drug investigation. Her adult son, Randall Healy Clark, 40, likely was.