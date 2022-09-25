USA-DAILY LIFE/

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, U.S., September 18, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

 AMR ALFIKY

WARSAW -- Concerts by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters were canceled by a venue in the Polish city of Krakow, organizers said on Sunday, after the artist's comments on the war in Ukraine caused a storm of criticism.

Waters had been due to appear in Krakow next April, but Polish media reports about an open letter he wrote to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska urging her to ask her husband to choose "a different route" and criticizing the West for supplying Ukraine with arms provoked a fierce backlash.