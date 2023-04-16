FILE PHOTO: The brother of Emanuela Orlandi, who went missing 36 years ago, Pietro Orlandi, leaves the Vatican after two tombs were opened in a cemetery on its grounds to test the DNA of bones to help solve one of Italy's most enduring mysteries in the Vat

The brother of Emanuela Orlandi, who went missing 36 years ago, Pietro Orlandi, leaves the Vatican after two tombs were opened in a cemetery on its grounds to test the DNA of bones to help solve one of Italy's most enduring mysteries in the Vatican July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis on Sunday rejected as offensive and unfounded what he called insinuations by the brother of a Vatican schoolgirl who went missing 40 years ago about one of his predecessors as pontiff, Saint John Paul II.

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican usher, failed to return home on June 22, 1983, following a music lesson in Rome. She was 15 at the time and lived with her family inside the Vatican. Her disappearance is one of Italy's most enduring mysteries.