Pope Francis loses Twitter verified blue status

A view shows the Twitter account of Pope Francis after losing the verified blue status in this illustration photo taken Friday.

 GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/REUTERS/ILLUSTRATION

Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with famous people including Pope Francis, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo losing their verified status.

Under Elon Musk’s ownership, Twitter has changed how it hands out the coveted blue checkmarks, previously given to noted individuals, journalists, executives, politicians and establishments after verifying their identities. They served as a mark of authenticity.