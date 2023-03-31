Pope Francis visits the children's cancer ward at the Gemelli hospital in Rome

Pope Francis baptizes a baby boy called Miguel Angel as he visits the children's cancer ward at the Gemelli hospital where he is hospitalized for a respiratory infection in this screengrab taken from a video, in Rome on Friday. 

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis baptized a baby and greeted children in Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday as he appeared to make a rapid recovery from a bout of bronchitis that caused him to be hospitalized earlier this week.

Francis will return home on Saturday, the Vatican said, and is scheduled to take part in a Palm Sunday service the following day to mark the start of Easter Week celebrations.