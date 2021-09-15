Pope recounts when he inadvertently gave communion to old Jewish woman Reuters Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE -- Pope Francis on Wednesday related how he once inadvertently gave communion to an elderly Jewish woman, who only afterwards told him about her religion."I once went to say a Mass in a home for the elderly," he told a reporter who had asked him if he had ever denied communion to anyone.He said he had not and then told a story about when he was a priest in his native Argentina."(At the home for the elderly) I said 'those who want to take communion raise your hand' and they all did, all the old men and old women wanted it," he said."Later this woman said to me, 'thank you, thank you, father, I'm Jewish.' I responded: 'so is what I just gave you' but let's move on," he said, laughing.Catholics believe the communion bread is the body of Jesus Christ, who was Jewish. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Cesar Millan’s pit bull killed Queen Latifah’s dog, attacked ‘star gymnast,’ among claims Musician Phil Collins says his drumming days are over Norm Macdonald, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' star, dies at 61 Chicago woman running late for flight arrested after giving fake tip about bomb in luggage How you can help America deal with its COVID-related coin circulation problem Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release time and how to watch Operation Sky Fire live event 'Completely nude' Boston woman charged after allegedly driving golf cart through armed standoff in Florida Sylvester Stallone movie memorabilia headed for auction 'I never forgot you': Steve Burns' 'Blue's Clues' message freaks out fans Amazon to fully fund college tuition for frontline employees Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email