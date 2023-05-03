Utah residents who went to Pornhub this week got a message informing them that the company had blocked the entire state from accessing its website - a protest of a new law requiring users to prove their age with government-issued identification cards.

Pornhub, one of the most popular pornography websites on the internet, criticized the requirement as ineffective, unfair and an invasion of privacy, while saying that it already boasted some of the most robust safeguards of any adult-content website on the internet.