PORTO -- Fraudster Tiago Espanhol has been behind bars for a little over two years. He has 2-1/2 more years before release but he says building confessionals for Pope Francis' visit to Portugal this summer is speeding up time.

"We pass our time and it's good for us," the 38-year-old said as he gave the final touches to a chair at the prison's carpentry workshop. "Working is better for us -- at least to see if we can go home as soon as possible."