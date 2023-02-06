Authorities warned Sunday night that a "major explosion" or toxic gas release could happen at the site of a train derailment in northeastern Ohio, ordering anyone within a mile to evacuate or face possible arrest.

A "drastic" temperature change on Sunday evening in one of the derailed cars - some of which were carrying hazardous materials when they went off the tracks Friday night - created the potential for an explosion that could cause "deadly shrapnel" to fly up to a mile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said in an 8:40 p.m. statement.

