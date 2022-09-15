POUNDBURY, England -- Anyone seeking insights into the values of King Charles, who as prince caused controversy by expressing strong opinions and sometimes seeking to act on them, can head to the quaint urban development of Poundbury, his pet project.

An extension to the town of Dorchester in southwest England, built according to his architectural principles, it illustrates how different his approach to public life has been from that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died a week ago aged 96.