A power surge forced the shutdown of half of the New York City subway system for five hours, stranding hundreds of passengers before service was restored early Monday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, called the event "an unprecedented system breakdown" for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and she pledged an investigation to prevent similar disruptions in the future.
"Last night was unacceptable," Hochul said during a news conference. "If you're one of those riders or people relying on safe transport, the system failed you. The MTA is the lifeblood of the city, and a disruption of this magnitude can be catastrophic."
MTA officials didn't have immediate updates Monday morning.
The outage began after Con Edison, the energy utility that powers the subway system, reported that a power line went down, which resulted in a voltage dip across New York City, Hochul said. Two power plants and generators went offline, triggering backup systems. When the power company tried to restore normal service, Hochul said, a major power surge resulted.
The subway lost its ability to signal and communicate between its command center and 83 trains that were on lines 1 through 7, as well as the L train. Five trains were stranded on tracks carrying more than 550 people, Hochul said.
Since the trains' public address systems were down, Hochul said, subway workers boarded the sitting cars to tell stranded passengers what was going on. Emergency personnel evacuated two trains in the tunnels, while a third was moved to a platform, where riders offloaded. Riders on two trains, Hochul said, decided to leave cars themselves - a potentially dangerous act because tracks could have been re-energized while evacuees didn't know whether a train was coming.
"We never, ever want riders to do that," Hochul said. "It is dangerous, and it caused a delay in the restoration of power."
Subway workers restored power to the system in a phased "rolling restoration" until the system was back online at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Hochul said the system would have been back up at about midnight, but New York firefighters had to search the tracks for remaining passengers who exited train cars.
Hochul, a former lieutenant governor who last week replaced Andrew Cuomo, D, following a sexual harassment investigation, said the MTA is fortunate that the system breakdown happened Sunday night during a period of low ridership and not during the Monday morning commute.
She said she ordered an investigation to determine what caused the surge and resulting problems. Investigators do not suspect any act of terrorism or "malicious actions," she said.