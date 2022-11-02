ENTER-POWERBALL-EXPERTS-SHARE-TIPS-FOR-1-MLV.jpg

The Massachusetts State Lottery offers a number of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Mass Cash, Keno and more.

 Heather Morrison/MassLive

Powerball’s tantalizing jackpot has swollen to $1.2 billion, a record-breaking prize that if won, will be the second-highest lottery prize in the United States. The drawing is set for Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. and with hundreds of millions of tickets already purchased, according to lottoreport.com, the stakes are high.

For those who haven’t already bought their tickets, experts have shared a few tricks players can try in hopes of becoming a billionaire.