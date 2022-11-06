Powerball jackpot climbs to record-breaking $1.9 billion Reuters Nov 6, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A digital billboard advertising Powerball’s Jackpot of 1.6 billion dollars is displayed in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado DAVID DEE DELGADO Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An already record-breaking Powerball jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion one after no one secured a winning ticket in Saturday night's drawing, according to lottery officials.The estimated $1.6 billion that was up for grabs on Saturday had been the largest lotto prize ever offered, Powerball said.To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 5 were 28,45,53,56,69 and the Powerball 20.The next chance for ticket buyers to clinch the jackpot will be Monday's draw, although they would have to overcome the steep odds of 1 in 292.2 million to secure a win.No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3, when a lucky ticket holder from Pennsylvania took home over $200 million, according to Powerball.The prize money has since mushroomed, generating lots of business at gas stations and newsstands around the United States, where Americans buy Powerball tickets for $2 a pop.Winners may decide to receive their money as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum cash payment. Both types of winnings are subject to federal and local taxes. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Powerball jackpot climbs to record-breaking $1.9 billion Over 40 UFO sightings reported in Idaho this year? Here’s where and what people are seeing Mass. tops American Dream Prosperity rankings for overall prosperity, NH ranked fourth but tops in safety Kevin Spacey to make first public appearance since sexual assault allegations Nick Cannon gearing up to welcome 11th baby, second with Alyssa Scott Oprah Winfrey bails on old pal Dr. Oz and endorses John Fetterman in tight Senate race +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Powerball: Experts share tips for how to win the $1.2 billion jackpot Powerball jackpot: Here’s how much you’d take home after federal, state taxes Over 40 UFO sightings reported in Idaho this year? Here’s where and what people are seeing Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022: Who’s competing, dates, schedule of matches, prize money Oprah Winfrey bails on old pal Dr. Oz and endorses John Fetterman in tight Senate race Mass. tops American Dream Prosperity rankings for overall prosperity, NH ranked fourth but tops in safety A TikToker hit a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. She now faces charges. Amesbury hires former US Senator Scott Brown as girls basketball coach 'Huge rock' crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one Call of Duty based some maps on real places. Not everyone was happy. Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email