USA-POWERBALL/

A digital billboard advertising Powerball’s Jackpot of 1.6 billion dollars is displayed in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

 DAVID DEE DELGADO

An already record-breaking Powerball jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion one after no one secured a winning ticket in Saturday night's drawing, according to lottery officials.

The estimated $1.6 billion that was up for grabs on Saturday had been the largest lotto prize ever offered, Powerball said.