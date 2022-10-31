Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion

A person buys a Powerball ticket as the Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Monday. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

 HANNAH BEIER

ATLANTA -- Americans lined up at newstands and gas stations around the country on Monday to buy Powerball lottery tickets, dreaming of defying astronomically long odds to win a jackpot that mushroomed to more than $1 billion.

At a Shell gas station in Atlanta, where a dozen or so people waited in line, the manager said he had been doing swift business with tickets all day. Since lunchtime people have flooded his shop. Traffic was almost nonstop.