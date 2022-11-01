After no players won in the Monday, Oct. 31, Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, just on the heels of the largest Powerball jackpot in the world.

There have been 38 drawings since Aug. 3, the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot, Powerball said in a news release. Since then, it’s been growing and is now the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.