After no players won in the Monday, Oct. 31, Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, just on the heels of the largest Powerball jackpot in the world.
There have been 38 drawings since Aug. 3, the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot, Powerball said in a news release. Since then, it’s been growing and is now the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.
The next chance to win is in the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing — and it would be the Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years, the release said.
If a player wins on Wednesday, the $1.2 billion jackpot comes out to $596.7 million in cash, according to the release.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. The winner can choose to receive their prize as a lump sum or in gradual payments over 29 years.
Tickets for the Powerball are $2 and can be purchased in stores across 45 states, the release said.
Powerball drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Players can also stream the drawings online.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.