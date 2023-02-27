The historic $2.04 billion Powerball prize — the largest lottery jackpot ever won — is under legal scrutiny after a lawsuit was filed against Edwin Castro, the man who came forward to claim the prize on Feb. 14, alleging Castro had stolen the $2.04 billion ticket from its true winner.

Jose Rivera, a California man, is claiming another Californian identified as “Reggie” had stolen Rivera’s winning Powerball ticket he purchased on Nov. 7, 2022, for the $2.04 billion drawing scheduled for that day which was delayed until Nov. 8, according to legal documents obtained by multiple news outlets.