Pop and R&B superstar Rihanna made a grand return to the stage on Sunday, floating high above the Super Bowl field, dazzling the crowd with a fast-paced medley of her hits and revealing that she is pregnant with her second child.

Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit and baggy coat, Rihanna opened the biggest showcase in music by singing “B---- Better Have My Money” as she stood, with a noticeably rounded belly, on a platform suspended in the air. She was gradually lowered to the ground as she went through well-known songs from “Only Girl (In the World)” to “Rude Boy” and “Work.”