As eager viewers wrapped up this year's Shark Week, it's time to re-evaluate the power of sharks in American politics.
Several reports of shark bites near New York's Fire Island have prompted city officials to close Rockaway Beach over concerns about future harm that sharks may cause. And yet, statistics show that the likelihood of being bitten by a shark and dying is very, very low: one in more than 3.7 million.
Despite the rarity of a shark attack, sharks have long been villains in American society, folklore, and yes, presidential politics. In fact, the commanders in chief have contended with sharks in varying ways over the years, often using the fish as a stand-in to assuage the public's other fears and anxieties.
Sharks have long fascinated presidents. In 1751, for example, George Washington wrote about sharks in his diary while sailing to Barbados, the only time he left the North American mainland. He wrote: "Shark; this fish from its peculiarly formed jaw and teeth is also called the dog fish. Some of the species are harmless to man but others are particularly ferocious and dangerous."
Other presidents used the fish to build a cult of masculinity around them and strengthen the executive office. The hypermasculine image associated with Theodore Roosevelt and the "Roughriders" during the Spanish-American War, for instance, was in no small part attributed to their ability to ride horses through swamps and overcome whatever environment they were thrust into. To this end, Roosevelt wrote, "if attacked by a man-eating shark, [I] would be much more interested in evading or repelling the attack than in determining the precise specific relations of the shark."
But it was Woodrow Wilson who began crafting public policy on sharks to become the first "tough on sharks" president. This followed four fatal shark attacks up the New Jersey inner shoreline on the first 12 days of July of 1916. The attacks were believed to have been the work of a single "man-eating" shark. The incidents made it onto Wilson's War Cabinet agenda, and Coast Guard ships were deployed to help round up and kill the scoundrel sharks. One shark was in fact found and killed with remains still in its stomach. The threat was addressed by an all-of-government approach to killing a perceived killer shark.
Wilson learned that sharks made for good political targets and a way to show presidents taking action to help the American people. This crisis management was designed to show executive protection of people - namely rich donors who were living in the resorts off the coast - during a time of need.
It also made for a good story, one the public eagerly consumed. Horace Mazet published several successful books about bloodthirsty sharks in the 1930s, including 1933's "Shark! Shark!: The Thirty-Year Odyssey of a Pioneer Shark Hunter." Mazet helped popularize the idea that sharks caught "shark rabies," the precursor to the rogue shark theory on which the 1975 popular film "Jaws" is based.
Based on this lore, President Franklin Roosevelt, who often tried to control public perceptions of his physical health as he was living with the effects of polio, told the U.S. press about how he fought a 235-pound shark for 90 minutes before landing the fish in 1938. The picture of the president sitting alongside a large strung-up shark was circulated to the public by the White House.
John Kennedy similarly used sharks to beef up his masculine persona, as when he brought up the heroic story of how he helped save other crew members onboard a patrol torpedo boat that had been rammed by the Japanese during World War II. His tale of that moment in 1943 included how he had to swim through shark-infested waters.