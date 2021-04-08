Prince fans will soon be able to welcome a new album from the late music superstar.
On July 30, the singer’s estate will release the previously unheard “Welcome 2 America,” which Prince recorded in 2010.
The studio album “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice,” Prince’s estate tweeted Thursday.
The estate said it will also release on Blu-Ray the full concert video from Prince’s performance on April 28, 2011 at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Fans don’t have to wait nearly four months to experience some of the album, however, as the title track debuted Thursday on music streaming services.
Other titles for some of the tracks include “Hot Summer,” “One Day We Will All B Free,” “Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)” and “Stand Up and B Strong.”
Prince died at his Minnesota home in April 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose. He was 57.
The songs that will be featured on “Welcome 2 America” come from the much-discussed “vault” of unreleased Prince music. He recorded the soon-to-be-released album ahead of his “Welcome 2 America” tour, his estate said Thursday.
Different packages for the “Welcome 2 America” album are available for pre-order now.