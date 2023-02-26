Just after the winter holidays last year, Hayley Phillips and her partner stuffed 22 bottles of Prime sports drinks into their suitcases for the return trip to Scotland from her hometown in Ohio.
The 37-year-old American, who has lived abroad for more than a decade, knew she would be hero to her partner's nieces and nephews, who had been searching high and low for the colorful bottles.
"It was basically the Tickle Me Elmo of this year's Christmas gifts," Phillips said. "Parents were desperate to get it."
The drinks, which come in flavors like Ice Pop and Meta Moon, are becoming a status symbol, spurring long lines at grocery stores throughout the U.K. as people seek out limited stock. They have also prompted bans at several school districts, in part to reduce the distraction.
Prime is somewhat like Gatorade or Powerade with a splash of coconut water, with both caffeinated and un-caffeinated versions. (The caffeinated energy drink is for customers who are at least 18, the company says.) But the desperate frenzy to snag a bottle is less about the actual drink than the cultlike community that has popped up around it, marketing experts say.
Prime was launched by two prominent influencers and boxers, Logan Paul and KSI. The sometimes-controversial pair, whose fame spread through YouTube, collectively have tens of millions of followers online and already had publicly established an enemies-to-friends relationship after facing off in the ring.
Prime has become a way for their devoted followers to show loyalty, and its immense popularity illustrates how influential and widespread marketing from online personalities has become. Experts believe this trend will only continue to grow.
"In the next 10 years, all the biggest brands will be made by creators," said Mae Karwowski, CEO and founder of influencer marketing firm Obviously. "They understand the medium. They understand what their customers want."
Phillips, of Ohio, has even heard tales of teenagers charging schoolmates to take a picture with an empty bottle to post on social media. After she and her partner handed over the presents, the kids took them to a park to share capfuls of different flavors with their friends.
"It actually has zero to do with the product," said Amanda Russell, a professor and director of the Global Center for Influence at University of Texas. "It's about the community and the cult that they've built."