IT’S GETTING harder and harder to find the thematic boundaries between espionage thrillers, superhero movies and fantasy. Executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”), the new Prime Video series “Citadel” stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mason and Nadia, super-secret agents for the international Citadel organization — presumably the good guys.

Another shadowy force, Manticore, has done its best to destroy Citadel and has gone so far as to wipe Nadia’s and Mason’s memories as clean as a fresh hard drive. Unbeknown to each other, they fashion new lives, until Mason is recruited by an old Citadel mastermind (Stanley Tucci) to prevent Manticore’s world domination.