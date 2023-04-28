IT’S GETTING harder and harder to find the thematic boundaries between espionage thrillers, superhero movies and fantasy. Executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”), the new Prime Video series “Citadel” stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mason and Nadia, super-secret agents for the international Citadel organization — presumably the good guys.
Another shadowy force, Manticore, has done its best to destroy Citadel and has gone so far as to wipe Nadia’s and Mason’s memories as clean as a fresh hard drive. Unbeknown to each other, they fashion new lives, until Mason is recruited by an old Citadel mastermind (Stanley Tucci) to prevent Manticore’s world domination.
The style here is impossibly slick and ridiculously violent. Things begin in a “Bond”-like setting aboard a gorgeous touristic train climbing the Alps. The opening shots are completely upside-down. Is this thematically disorienting or merely annoying? If stories filled with people in formal wear shooting automatic weapons and taking punches to the face are your cup of tea, then “Citadel” is for you!
• Still reeling from the pulverizing violence of “Citadel,” I hopped over to “Frog and Toad.” The cartoon, streaming on Apple TV+, is based on a beloved series of books by Arnold Lobel.
Aimed at very young viewers, the story, if it can be called that, unfolds at a glacial and gentle pace. It seems to take about 10 minutes to establish the fact that Frog is making cookies and sharing them with all his critter friends.
There is something spectacularly unrushed about this. I’m not making any predictions, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this catches on with the kinds of viewers who turned Bob Ross into a cult figure.
• Viewers who have outgrown picture books may enjoy the new 2023 adaptation of “Peter Pan & Wendy,” streaming on Disney+.
• A woman goes to great lengths to prolong her reproductive years in the 2023 movie thriller “Clock,” streaming on Hulu.
• Where would picture books and fairy tales be without tales of kings and princes, crowns and princesses? No fairy tales could quite prepare us for the story of a young man who had to wait more than 50 years for his crown. The story of Charles III and his very long apprenticeship unfolds through a lifetime of appearances and interviews on “Charles: In His Own Words” (10 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
Proof that Charles III has not always been in charge of his narrative can be found on the repeat helping of “Diana: In Her Own Words” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
The coronation of Charles III takes place a week from Saturday, on May 6.
• Netflix streams “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch,” a look at Ken Goldin and his auction house, a business that has him circling the globe to acquire and sell rare items. Anybody who has ever bought or sold something on eBay may find this intriguing.
“Goldin” might make a nice companion piece with Peacock’s streaming series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.” One is about amassing stuff, the other is about letting it go.
Other highlights
• The second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN) unfold at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
• An MI5 agent goes deep undercover as “The Royal Nanny” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• On two episodes of “Grand Crew” NBC, TV-14): too much of a good thing (8 p.m.); a fancy sip (8:30 p.m.). The second episode is the season finale.
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores music inspired by the culture of Spain.
• A vicious attack leaves a friend hospitalized on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “Dear Mama” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) juxtaposes the legal woes of rapper Tupac Shakur with that of his mother, Black Panther Afeni Shakur.
• Musicians from around the globe gather for “International Jazz Day From the United Nations (10 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings).
Cult choice
The 1970 concert documentary “Woodstock: The Director’s Cut” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-MA) marked an early collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Thelma Schoonmaker, who has been editing Scorsese’s movies for decades.
Series notes
A drug lord targets the city on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Close cover before striking on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Actor Nicolas Cage and French singer Christine and the Queens sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Pete Davidson, Questlove, S.A. Cosby and Peso Pluma on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC).